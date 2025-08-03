Tamannaah Bhatia gives a shoutout to Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani and Kajal Aggarwal as she celebrates Friendship Day

The first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This was the perfect occasion for actor Tamannaah Bhatia to share the sweetest note for her close friends in the film industry. Who said actors can't be friends? Tamannaah shared pictures with fellow female actors Mrunal Thakur, Kajal Aggarwal and Rasha Tadhani to ring in Friendship Day. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia says moms tell her their toddlers only eat while watching Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Kaunse lyrics samajh aayenge’) Tamannaah Bhatia's new reel featured cute pictures with her close friends from the film industry.

Tamannaah's post on Friendship Day

In the new reel, Tamannaah spoke directly to the camera and began, “Adult friendships are the best! It is like every friend that I talk to, feels like… every phone call ends with a ‘I love you,’ every phone call is about attending to how you are feeling and its such a myth that make your best friends in your school and college… but I think adult friendships are the best!”

She tagged Mrunal, Kajal, Rasha, along with her other friends Disha Ajwani, Nishka Lulla Mehra, Karan Torani, Pragya Kapoor, and Darshan Khatwani.

Reacting to the post, Kajal Aggarwal left a sweet comment, which read, “Awwww I love you! Happy friendships day my dearest tamu.” Meanwhile, Rasha Tadhani wrote, “I love u u r going to make me cry.”

Her upcoming projects

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the thriller drama Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. She also starred in Stree 2, and in the chartbuster song Aaj Ki Raat. Tamannaah is gearing up for her upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film will also star Sidharth Malhotra.

Set in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India, VVAN is rooted in Indian folklore and promises a gripping cinematic experience filled with ancient legends, hidden temples, and secrets buried deep within nature. The film is set to release on May 15, next year.