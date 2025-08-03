Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn film holds steady on first Sunday, crosses 24 crore

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama Son of Sardaar 2 finally released in theatres on August 1. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and had a modest start at the box office, collecting ₹7.25 crore on the first day of its release. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹23.71 crore at the domestic box office in 3 days. Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 holds steady at the box office.

Son Of Sardaar 2 beats Emergency's lifetime haul

The trade tracking site reported that the film collected ₹7.5 crore on Day 1 and then saw an increase of 13.79% on its second day, earning ₹8.25 crore. On Day 3, that is the first Sunday, the film managed to hold steady at the box office and collected ₹8.79 crore, thus closing its opening weekend at ₹24.29 crore.

While the film's collection is nowhere close to Ajay's previous release, Raid 2, it has managed to race ahead of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2, which released on the same day, which closed its opening weekend at just ₹10.86 crore.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, the comedy drama is a sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The film stars Ajay alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. The film also marks Neeru Bajwa's Bollywood debut and is the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. Apart from Ajay, Ravi Kishan, Deepak, and Sanjay's performances have been praised by critics.

Mrunal Thakur recently attended one of the midnight shows of the film to see the moviegoers’ reaction. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, "Witnessed claps and whistles while watching Son Of Sardaar 2's midnight show. Best feeling ever! Post packip scenes."