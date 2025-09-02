Search
Sonakshi Sinha slams brands for using her photos without consent: ‘Pull down my images before I start calling you out’

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 06:32 pm IST

Sonakshi Sinha criticised brands for using her images without permission, urging them to remove them promptly.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has taken a firm stand against online brands misusing her images. In an Instagram Story post, she called out several brands for using her photographs on their official websites without seeking her permission or purchasing usage rights.

Sonakshi condemned brands for misusing her images online and urged for ethical standards in the industry, highlighting her shock at the lack of permission.
Sonakshi hits back at brands using her pictures

The Dahaad star revealed that she was shocked to find her own pictures—originally posted on her personal social media—appearing on various e-commerce sites. She mentioned that these images are being used without usage rights or even a courtesy request for permission.

"As someone who shops online often, I could not help but notice my images popping up at several brand websites-- without usage, rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfit or jewellery, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That is stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?. Basically, what I'm saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out," Sonakshi wrote.

A screengrab of Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram story.
Sonakshi Sinha's latest projects

The actor was last seen in the supernatural film Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha. It could not impress the audience as the film earned about 1.51 crore while being made on a budget of 20 crore.

Before that, she starred in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024), Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent Netflix series, where she portrayed a complex character who is a courtesan. She is expected to start shooting for the sequel of the critically acclaimed web series Dahaad (2023) soon.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha slams brands for using her photos without consent: ‘Pull down my images before I start calling you out’
