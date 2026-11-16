Soni Razdan had ‘no clue’ she was pregnant with Alia Bhatt while shooting Gumrah, recalls smoking 100 cigarettes in a day

Alia Bhatt continued working through her pregnancy and even shot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, while expecting her daughter. She seems to have inherited that work ethic from her mother, actor Soni Razdan, who also continued working during both her pregnancies. In a recent interview with Screen, Soni recalled shooting while pregnant with Alia and revealed that she had smoked around 100 cigarettes in a day while filming a scene.

Soni Razdan recalls smoking 100 cigarettes while pregnant with Alia Bhatt

Soni Razdan recalls shooting Gumrah while being pregnant with Alia Bhatt.

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Soni recalled getting pregnant for the first time while shooting for the 1986 television show Buniyaad. She spoke about how the Sippy family, who produced the show, went out of their way to make things comfortable for her. At the time, she was living in Lokhandwala, which was not a developed area, and finding a taxi early in the morning was difficult. Since she and her husband had only recently started their married life and did not own a car, the production team arranged one for her so she would not have to worry about transport at 6 am. She added that she was given the best room on the set and was well looked after throughout the shoot.

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She then recalled getting pregnant with Alia while shooting for the 1993 crime thriller Gumrah. Soni said, "I was shooting that smoking scene, and I’d have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me! I’m not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes. I also did that famous gallows scene when I was pregnant with her. Then there was a big break. Five months later, when I came back, my costumes wouldn’t fit me. I had a little bump by then. So, we had to alter the costumes."

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{{^usCountry}} Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. Their relationship began after they met during the making of Mahesh's 1984 film Saaransh, in which Soni played a prominent role. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in 1988, followed by Alia Bhatt in 1993. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. Their relationship began after they met during the making of Mahesh's 1984 film Saaransh, in which Soni played a prominent role. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in 1988, followed by Alia Bhatt in 1993. {{/usCountry}}

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Soni Razdan's recent work

Soni Razdan was most recently seen in the show Shaque: No One To Trust, helmed by Rensil D'Silva. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions, the show also features Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry. It received mixed reviews from critics and is available to stream on Netflix.