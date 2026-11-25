Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for his family dramas, directed the 2003 romantic comedy Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which revolved around a love triangle involving characters played by Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed to make an impact at the box office when it was released. However, over the years, it has found a second life in popular culture, with its scenes, stills and songs frequently featuring in memes.

'Felt had let Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena down'

Sooraj Barjatya spoke about directing Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. more less

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In a recent conversation with Variety India, Sooraj looked back at the film and admitted that he felt he had let down its three lead actors. He said he had given in to the commercial demands of the time instead of trusting his instincts and sticking to his signature style of filmmaking.

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“I had Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena and I felt that I had let them down in a big way. I made that film according to the way I thought the commercial demands of the time were moving. But it became my biggest teacher. It taught me that I should do what I know and what I genuinely like,” he said.

Sooraj Barjatya on Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon finding an audience years later

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Deep Dive Why did Sooraj Barjatya feel he had let down Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon? He said he made the film to meet the commercial demands of the time instead of trusting his instincts and following the style he genuinely preferred. What is the story of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon? Sanjana falls in love with Prem Kishen, an employee who arrives in place of the wealthy NRI Prem Kumar, whom her family expects her to marry. The situation becomes complicated when the real Prem arrives. Why has Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon found an audience years after its release? Although the film initially failed to make an impact at the box office, younger viewers have since discovered and enjoyed it. Sooraj Barjatya said it has found its own audience and place in popular culture.

{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker also spoke about how the film has found appreciation among younger viewers, despite its initial reception. He said he feels happy seeing a new generation discover and enjoy it. “When I see younger audiences discovering the film and enjoying it, I feel very happy. It has found its own audience and its own place in popular culture,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker also spoke about how the film has found appreciation among younger viewers, despite its initial reception. He said he feels happy seeing a new generation discover and enjoy it. “When I see younger audiences discovering the film and enjoying it, I feel very happy. It has found its own audience and its own place in popular culture,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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About Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was released in 2003. The romantic comedy starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, with Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri and Reema Lagoo in supporting roles. The film was a remake of the 1976 film Chitchor.

The story follows Sanjana (Kareena), whose family wants her to marry a wealthy NRI businessman, Prem Kumar (Abhishek). However, when Prem's employee, Prem Kishen (Hrithik), arrives in his place, Sanjana's family mistakes him for the prospective groom. Sanjana eventually falls in love with him, but things get complicated when the real Prem arrives. The film was declared a box-office flop.