SS Rajamouli hails Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for bringing the story of Ramayana to the screen on such a grand scale

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is among the most anticipated films of the year. The film features some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

SS Rajamouli has showed support for the release of Ramayana.

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Envisioned as a two-part epic, the film will bring the story of the Ramayana to the big screen on a grand scale. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The films are planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

What Rajamouli said

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The makers have released the new trailer of the film, giving audiences their spectacular new glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious take on one of India’s most celebrated epics. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has now shared the trailer and showed support for the film ahead of its release. Taking to X, Rajamouli wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The 2-minute 36-second trailer shows new footage and more moments featuring Ram and Ravana. The trailer opens with a voice describing a time when the world lived in harmony, saying, “Before history was written... men walked among gods... and the world existed in perfect order.” It finally shows Kunal Kapoor playing the role of Lord Indra. That peace is soon threatened by Ravana, whose rise to power changes the course of the world. The narration continues, “But from the darkness rose an evil force... Ravana. Born from fire and fury, he bent the gods to his will and made the world his throne.”

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Ranbir Kapoor's Rama is shown grappling with the responsibility that comes with his destiny. Determined to stop Ravana, he says, “If this is my fate... I will not hesitate to destroy him. If I don't stop him... the world will fall.” The trailer closes on a foreboding note, with Ravana warning, “This is just... the beginning.”

Mixed reactions to VFX

The first trailer had drawn criticism from some viewers for its visual effects, sparking debate about the film's CGI and overall look. The team has urged audiences to wait for the finished film and experience it in theatres before reaching a final verdict. But the fresh new English international trailer shows the movie as a massive epic.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is being planned as a theatrical event, with releases in 3D, IMAX and other premium large formats. The makers have promised “the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever," putting the film's visual scale and big-screen presentation at the centre of its appeal.