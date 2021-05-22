Step inside Kiara Advani's home with an all-white living room, special corner for taking photos

Actor Kiara Advani, owing to her dedication and hard work, has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors of the Hindi film industry. She has, over the years, given consecutive successes with many films.

The actor often treats her fans on Instagram to sneak peeks of her home. Her apartment is located in the Mahalaxmi area of Mumbai. She often shares videos and pictures that give a glimpse of her beautiful home.

Her living room has all-white interiors, with floor-to-ceiling windows. The room has white leather sofas and an ivory faux fur rug. A potted plant stands next to the sofa which has several pink and silver cushions on it. There is also a textured gold wall adorning the room.

The living room opens up into a balcony which also has an all-white theme and white cane furniture. It offers a gorgeous view of the Mumbai skyline. She enjoys high-tea sessions in this part of the house. The balcony has a textured brown wall and gold vases on display.

She also has a special spot at home that she uses as the backdrop for pictures on important occasions. A mosaic-style mirror is seen above a side table with silver trinkets on it, including candle holders and a large vase filled with roses.

Kiara's dining room has mirror-work on the wall, wall panels and a stand-alone basin. The room also features pop-coloured artwork.

The apartment also has a corridor lined with photographs. It takes guests from the sitting area to the bedrooms. The corridor has an earthy palette with wood panelling on the ceiling and creamy wall paint.

Here are some other spaces in the house:

After making her debut in the 2014 film Fugly, Kiara played the real-life character of Sakshi Singh Rawat, a hotel manager and cricketer MS Dhoni's wife, in the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She gave a critically acclaimed performance in Netflix's Lust Stories in 2018. She followed it up with films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, both of which released in 2019.

Recently, Kiara finished shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is also gearing for her first release of the year, Shershaah, along with the release of Dharma Productions' Jug Jug Jeeyo, in the latter half of the year.

