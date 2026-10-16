Subhash Ghai says actors of this generation prioritise money over art, recalls how actors took 40% fees in his films

Subhash Ghai has directed some of the most successful films in the 1980s and 90s, including Khalnayak, Hero, Pardes and Taal. The filmmaker has now reacted to how actors today prioritise money over their craft. In an interview with Screen, the filmmaker spoke about the change that has taken place in the industry.

What Subhash Ghai said

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai spoke about the changing business of cinema. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_26_2024_000410B) (PTI)

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The director said, “Commerce has taken over. Today, the children want to earn more money, and it’s less about the art. During our time, the actors wanted to be artistes, and thought money will eventually come. Nobody would wait for the money. They would sign a film based on the director, the story and the character. Most of the stars in my movies have taken only 40 per cent of the price because they were interested in the character and the story.”

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He added, "Today, if you ask any actor to take only 40 per cent fees, four of their managers will intervene, and 3 PRs will come in together to endorse the actor as a celebrity. Today, there are various other means of earning for actors rather than just movies. But again, they are seasonal; the craze dies down after 3-4 years. Then they are out of the picture, and somebody else walks in.”

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More comments from Salman Khan

{{^usCountry}} On Koffee with Karan Season 9, even Salman Khan brought out this issue in the film industry. Karan Johar highlighted the continued popularity of established Bollywood stars, noting that 2026 saw successful films featuring major names such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. He noted that their ability to attract audiences shows that their generation remains relevant. Responding to Karan, Salman said, “We (our generation) are interested in our work. We want to get out of our houses and do good work. Sometimes, it turns out right, sometimes it does not.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Koffee with Karan Season 9, even Salman Khan brought out this issue in the film industry. Karan Johar highlighted the continued popularity of established Bollywood stars, noting that 2026 saw successful films featuring major names such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. He noted that their ability to attract audiences shows that their generation remains relevant. Responding to Karan, Salman said, “We (our generation) are interested in our work. We want to get out of our houses and do good work. Sometimes, it turns out right, sometimes it does not.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor also spoke about the importance of having a clear creative vision while making a film. He said, “The films that we make are films that every Hindustani would be comfortable to see with the whole family.”