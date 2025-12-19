Sunita Ahuja backs Jaya Bachchan following backlash over paparazzi remarks: ‘If she doesn’t like it…’

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has voiced her support for veteran actor Jaya Bachchan following the backlash over her comments on paparazzi culture in India. She shared that constant media attention can often become overwhelming, adding that Jaya’s response appeared to be driven by some irritation. Sunita Ahuja admitted that she holds Jaya Bachchan in high regard.

Sunita Ahuja defends Jaya Bachchan

In her latest vlog, Sunita was seen responding to several questions from her fans. One fan questioned Sunita about why she always has fun with the paparazzi and even gives them sweets, while Jaya Bachchan has often insulted them.

Here, Sunita defended Jaya, saying in Hindi, “Look, everyone has their own thoughts and thinking. Jaya ma’am must be getting irritated. I can’t say anything about her. She is very big. She must not like it. So, if she doesn’t like it, then paparazzi shouldn’t do it."

“Look, I have a lot of fun with everyone. I feel like I should get up in the morning and start having fun because there is nothing in life. There is only one life. It is very difficult to get a human life. You should live your life with a smile. There is no point in fighting. In the end, we all have to go up. So, live your life with a smile. If Jaya ji doesn’t like it, then I can’t say anything about her. I love Jaya ji a lot and I will always love her," Sunita added.

What did Jaya Bachchan say

Jaya Bachchan slammed the paparazzi culture during a discussion at the We The Women event in Mumbai last month.

When asked about her relationship with the paparazzi, Jaya said, “It is strange. I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

She added, “Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke (These men outside wearing these slim pants and dirty clothes with mobiles in their hands)… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ke education he? Kya background he (From where are these people coming? What is their education? What is their background)? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?"

Jaya has often expressed her discomfort with paparazzi photographing her at various events. Over the years, she has repeatedly called them out and even reprimanded them at public gatherings and appearances. The actor was slammed by several people with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit calling her a snob.