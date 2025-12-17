‘Ranveer Singh toh mera favourite hai, par ab Akshaye Khanna…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja gushes over Dhurandhar

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna had two film releases this year, and both times he managed to blow audiences away with his never-seen-before avatars and unmatchable aura. First as Aurangzeb in Chhaava and now as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar . The rest of the cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal, are also being praised for their incredible performances. But Akshaye has gone viral on social media, emerging as the internet’s latest obsession. So much so that Akshaye has now become Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja’s new favourite.

Earlier today at the airport, Govinda’s wife and beloved public figure Sunita Ahuja stopped for a fun chat with the paparazzi. Talking about Dhurandhar , the star wife turned internet sensation shared, “Dhurandhar kya picture thi yaar. Kamaal kar diya Akshaye Khanna ne yaar, maza aa gaya. Kya sundar lag raha hai, kya handsome. Comeback ho gaya hai uska. Mera favourite. Ranveer Singh toh mera favourite hai, par ab Akshay Kumar bhi, Akshaye Khanna sorry. Mast kaam kiya. Maza aa gaya picture dekh ke.”

In the comment section below, agreeing with Sunita Ahuja, a netizen shared, “His acting level Hits different in dhurandhar movie 😍🔥,” whereas another comment read, “Akshay khanna legend🔥.” Meanwhile, a social media user stated, “I like her, she's so bindass and you can tell whatever she is saying is genuine and heartfelt! She doesn't mince her words. Love her 🙌💯.”

After the success of Dhurandhar, a video of Akshaye went viral today from his Alibaug residence. In this clip, shared by a priest on social media, the actor can be seen performing Vastu Shanti puja at his home, looking peaceful as ever in a simple white kurta and blue jeans. Up next, Akshaye will be seen as Shukracharya in Prashanth Varma’s Mahakali. He will also return as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2.