After Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna looks at peace as he performs Vastu Shanti puja in viral video; watch

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is definitely one of the most talked about celebrities on the internet this month. The credit goes to his unmatchable aura and unforgettable performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar . He has been social media’s latest obsession ever since a scene from the spy action thriller went viral on the internet, where Akshaye can be seen grooving to Arabic track FA9LA , sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi. But while the country celebrates Dhurandhar , where is Akshaye Khanna? Well, we finally have the answer thanks to a viral video from the actor’s Alibaug residence.

Akshaye Khanna prefers keeping his personal life private and is one of the few Bollywood celebs who is not on social media. But much to the delight of his fans, the internet got an update about the actor through a priest named Shivam Mhatre who performed Vastu Shanti puja at Akshaye’s house recently. Along with a video of the same, the guruji shared, “I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshaye Khanna’s residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special. When it comes to class in acting, Akshaye Khanna stands apart.”

The caption further read, “Through his powerful and impactful role in the historical film Chhaava, he once again captured the audience’s attention. This was followed by his sharp and intense character in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet highly compelling performance in Drishyam 2, and his serious, realistic role in Section 375 — each film reflecting a new height in his acting journey. With carefully chosen roles, meaningful cinema, and mature performances, Akshaye Khanna continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences.” Dressed in a white kurta and blue jeans, Akshaye looks at peace as he performs the puja in this clip.

Up next, Akshaye will be seen as Shukracharya in Prashanth Varma’s Mahakali. The actor is also expected to return in Dhurandhar 2.