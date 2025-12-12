‘Kabhi ghamand nahi…’: Akshay Kumar responds to fan crediting him for Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna’s incredible swag and aura farming as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town all week. The actor’s iconic look, his intense expressions and viral dance on Arabic track FA9LA , sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi, have become major highlights of the spy action thriller which also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan. So much so that netizens are now digging up old clips of Akshaye, lauding him for his past work. Some fans have also given the credit for Akshaye’s success to his Tees Maar Khan (2010) co-star Akshay Kumar. After all, it was Akshay who discovered Akshaye all those years ago.

For those who don’t get the reference, let us explain. In Farah Khan’s 2010 film Tees Maar Khan , con-man Akshay Kumar pretended to be a filmmaker and approached actor Akshaye Khanna for a film. In their first scene together, Kumar gushed over Khanna, calling him a superstar and making the latter believe that he deserves an Oscar. After the success of Dhurandhar , fans have been posting snippets of the scene on social media, thanking Akshay for ‘discovering’ Akshaye. Well, Bollywood’s Khiladi has now responded to one such tweet. Sharing a scene from Tees Maar Khan , the netizen wrote: “Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor..” Replying to this, Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai…kabhi ghamand nahi kiya 😜.”

Well, fans can’t get enough of Akshay Kumar’s reply, which is winning the internet. One Reddit user quoted Akshaye Khanna and wrote: “Ye Oscar type aise hi hote hai yaar....just look at him,” whereas another netizen stated: “Tees maar khan was iconic 🤣 love the reference.” Another fan wrote: “GOAT DUO ❤️‍🔥 Waiting for #TeesMaarKhan part 2 💥🔥.”

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar reviewed Dhurandhar. He tweeted: “Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”