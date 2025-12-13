Akshaye Khanna’s video kissing Karisma Kapoor on her wedding day brings back rumours of their almost-shaadi; watch

If you are on social media, you already know that actor Akshaye Khanna has been trending all week. The credit goes to his unmatchable aura and performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar . Netizens are obsessed with Akshaye and are now digging up his old videos, interviews and dating rumours from decades ago, because they just can’t get enough of the actor. In the list of these viral videos is an old clip from Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband, late billionaire Sunjay Kapur's wedding. In the candid moment, greeting the bride and groom, Akshaye kissed Karisma on her hand like a true gentleman.

The throwback video begins with Rahul Khanna hugging groom Sunjay Kapur and bride Karisma Kapoor. This moment is followed by Rahul’s brother Akshaye Khanna coming forward and congratulating Karisma by planting a kiss on her hand. But is this really a big deal? Maybe not. However, this video has brought back old rumours of the time Akshaye almost got married to Karisma. Dating rumours began back in the late 1990s when Akshaye and Karisma worked together. Buzz suggested that Karisma came closer to her good friend Akshaye after her reported break-up with Ajay Devgn. They allegedly fell in love, so much so that Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor reportedly took a formal proposal to Akshaye’s father Vinod Khanna.

But why didn’t things work out? Rumours claim that Karisma’s mother Babita Kapoor was not in favour of the relationship with Akshaye, because her daughter was at the peak of her career back then. Well, all this was just buzz as Akshaye and Karisma never commented on such reports. So we'll never know! Nevertheless, their old video is going viral, with fans lauding Akshaye for being a true gentleman. In the comment section below, one such netizen stated, “That's more adorable and respectful than hugging or kissing someone's girl even formally,” whereas a comment read, “He is true gentleman, bowing down and kissing hand is SHEER CLASS.” Another fan shared, “See.. ye ik respectful way me hota hai... he just adore her. ❤️”

Also starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar is currently busy ruling the box office.