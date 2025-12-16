Sunny Deol gets teary-eyed at Border 2 teaser launch in first appearance after dad Dharmendra's death

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol lost his father, veteran star Dharmendra, on November 24. The actor has been mourning the personal loss and recently made his first public appearance since his father’s passing at the teaser launch of his upcoming film, Border 2. During the event, Sunny appeared visibly emotional while addressing the audience, making the moment all the more poignant. Sunny Deol gets emotional while delivering a dialogue from Border 2.

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Border 2 teaser event

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today, the makers of Border 2 unveiled the much-awaited teaser at a grand event held in Mumbai. The event was attended by the film’s cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Addressing the gathering, Sunny delivered one of the film’s powerful dialogues, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?” As members of the audience shouted back, “Lahore tak,” Sunny repeated the line with the same intensity seen in the teaser. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was the actor getting emotional and fighting back tears as he delivered the dialogue.

This marked Sunny Deol’s first public appearance since his father’s death on November 24. Dharmendra had been hospitalised in the early weeks of November due to health issues but was later discharged and brought home for recovery. During that time, rumours about his death had surfaced, which were dismissed by his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini. On November 24, Dharmendra breathed his last and was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of family members. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, attended to pay their final respects.

Recently, Sunny shared a video of his father, Dharmendra, enjoying the view of the mountains on his 90th birth anniversary. Along with the video, he wrote, “Today is my father’s birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Love you, Papa. Miss you.”

About Border 2

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the war drama is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, along with Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Angad Singh, Guneet Sandhu and Paramvir Cheema in supporting roles. Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.