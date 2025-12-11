Dharmendra’s prayer meet: Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and more attend, pay final tribute to beloved icon

Several prominent political and film personalities gathered in Delhi on Thursday evening to pay their respects to legendary actor Dharmendra, whose prayer meet was hosted by his wife and BJP MP Hema Malini. The event drew a significant presence from the country’s leadership, underscoring the late actor’s lasting influence across generations. A prayer meet for Dharmendra in Delhi saw attendance from key political and film personalities, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Rekha Gupta.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi CM attended the meet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the key leaders who attended the meet and offered condolences. Actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut were also present, joining the gathering in honouring Dharmendra’s extraordinary cinematic legacy.

Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra’s passing on 24 November marked the end of an era in Hindi cinema. Known for his remarkable versatility, he delivered some of Indian cinema’s most memorable performances in classics such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Anupama. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying tribute on X, called him “an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role.”

Superstar Rajinikanth, remembering his longtime friend, wrote, “Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji.”

Hema wrote a long, heartfelt post on Dharmendra's 90th birthday on December 8, accompanied by some never-before-seen pictures. She wrote, "Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness.

I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. On your birthday, My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity.Happy birthday dear love. Our happy ‘together’ moments.

Dharmendra's acting legacy

Despite setbacks in the early 2000s with films like Kaise Kahoon Ke… Pyaar Hai (2003) and Kis Kis Ki Kismat (2004), Dharmendra made a strong comeback in 2007 with Life in a… Metro, Apne, and Johnny Gaddaar, two of which became both critical and commercial successes.

In 2023, he won hearts once again with his heartfelt performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His tender on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi sparked widespread discussion and was celebrated as a refreshing portrayal of love in later years. Dharmendra himself joked about the moment, recalling a conversation with Ranveer Singh: “Meri ek hi kiss ne hila dala logo ko. (My one kiss has rocked everyone)”

Dharmendra’s contributions stretched far beyond cinema. He served as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner (2004–2009), appeared as a judge on India’s Got Talent in 2011, and recently acted in the historical drama series Taj: Divided by Blood. He also charmed audiences in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, reintroducing his effortless screen presence to a new generation.

His final film, Ikkis, is set for release on December 25, offering fans one last opportunity to witness the beloved star on screen.

(With inputs from ANI)