Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol says Indian soldiers' war cries will shake Lahore; Varun, Diljit, Ahan join his fight

Border 2 teaser: The first teaser trailer of Border 2, the heavily anticipated sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic war drama Border, has been released. The film, which brings back Sunny Deol, also stars a new crop of actors, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The makers released the teaser at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, and the response has been largely positive, with viewers praising the action, scale, and hint of nostalgia. Border 2 teaser

Border 2 teaser out!

The teaser opens with visuals of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, with Sunny Deol's voice daring Pakistan to infiltrate India. We see the heroes - Varun, Diljit, and Ahan - standing guard at various frontiers. A montage of fights and moments from their personal lives follows.

Then Sunny's character asks his men to yell so loudly that even Lahore can hear Indian soldier's war cries. The trailer closes with more visuals of aerial and ground battles, as well as naval warfare, a novelty in Hindi cinema. The tune of Hindustan Meri Jaan from the first film plays as the title flashes on the screen.

The teaser was released on 16 December, the 44th Vijay Diwas, which marks the Indian Army’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

In the run-up to the teaser release, makers of Border 2 had released the character posters of the four protagonists played by Sunny, Varun, Diljit, and Ahan. This culminated last Friday with a poster featuring the four heroes.

About Border 2

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu, and Angad Singh. Border 2 releases in cinemas on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

The original Border was released in 1997, and starred Sunny, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna with a large ensemble cast. The film was a major box office success.