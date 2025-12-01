Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh gives tough fight to enemy planes in 1st look as fighter pilot

Actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh’s first look from Anurag Singh’s upcoming film Border 2, which is expected to see Sunny Deol reprise his role from the 1997 hit Border, was unveiled on Monday. The look depicts the actor in a pilot uniform as he flies a jet amidst a war. Take a look. Diljit Dosanjh takes to the skies in his first look from Border 2.

Diljit Dosanjh’s first look from Border 2

Sharing Diljit’s first look on social media, the film’s producers T-Series wrote, “Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain (Guru’s falcons are hoisted in this country’s sky).” The first look shows Diljit covered in blood, with an intense look on his face. The actor is dressed in a pilot uniform and flies a jet that appears to be minimally damaged from war. Enemy planes can be seen targeting him and his jet in the background. Suniel Shetty, who was one of the leads in the original film, commented with clapping and heart emojis under the look.

Diljit also posted a video of himself in the pilot uniform as the classic song from Border, Sandesa Aaya Hai plays in the background.

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 hit film, Border, which was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Kulbhushan Kharbanda had starred in it.

Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta produced the film, which is presented by T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Much like its predecessor, the sequel aims to highlight the bravery of Indian soldiers and the sacrifices they make to keep the country safe.

Border 2 will be released in theatres on January 23, 2026, to coincide with the Republic Day weekend. Sunny and Varun’s first looks from the film have already been released and received well.