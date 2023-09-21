Rajveer Deol on brother Karan's reaction to Dono: 'He told me I'm lucky to be launched outside the family'

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol says he is glad that he was asked to audition for his debut movie, unlike his elder brother Karan Deol, who was launched by Sunny himself. Rajveer, who is all set to make his acting debut with the coming-of-age romantic film Dono, spoke about his big Bollywood break in an interview with News18. The film, which also marks the acting debut of actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria, will be released on October 5. Also read: Sunny Deol says nepotism debate is spread by frustrated people Sunny Deol was joined by his sons Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol as well as his wife Drishya Acharya at the recent Gadar 2 success bash in Mumbai. (FIle Photo)

Rajveer on not being launched by Deol family

He told News18, “I was prepping up so there was no discussion that my family was going to launch me. After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was released, I saw him going through his (Karan Deol) all-time low. So my biggest challenge is having a fear of not earning it on your own and making it on your own. So when Dono happened, I am glad that they asked me to audition as I don’t want to feel that I am not worth it."

On Karan Deol's film debut

When asked if his elder brother offered him any advice before Dono, Rajveer Deol said, “We are good pals and we talk telepathically rather than having a conversation (laughs). He told me that I was lucky to be launched outside the family because he saw the difficulty of being launched by the family. He did not have the freedom to choose the character he wanted to play or have a perspective as there are many seniors like my father, who were a part of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, so when these people are involved, it puts a chain on an actor to have freedom to explore. He was really happy that I was doing Dono which was not our production."

Rajveer’s elder brother Karan, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya, had made his acting debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was directed by their father Sunny Deol, and was co-produced by their production house Sunny Super Sound.

About Dono

Dono marks the debut of Sooraj R Barjatya’s son, Avnish S Barjatya as a director. "Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan (bride), meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha (groom). Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description. The film promises to be an ‘urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON