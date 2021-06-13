Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of Ram-Leela, Half Girlfriend and more films. Here's why

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are remembering the late actor on his one-year death anniversary. The actor died of apparent suicide on June 14, leaving his fans heartbroken.

In his career, Sushant Singh Rajput had been a part of many films such as MS Dhoni, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and Kai Po Che. But did you know that he also missed out many other big ticket projects?

Romeo Akbar Walter

Sushant was supposed to star in action film Romeo Akbar Walter. He had even shot for the film's promotional material. However, the movie eventually went to John Abraham. Because of scheduling conflicts, Sushant had to remove himself from the film. Producers Bunty Walia and director Robbie Grewal were ‘shocked’ and scrambling to find a replacement.

“Unfortunately, I will not be part of Romeo Akbar Walter due to changes in my prior commitments. I wanted to be part of the project because I love the story, and believe it must be told, but, that will not happen,” Sushant had said.

Bunty Walia wasn't too happy with the way Sushant left the movie. “We had signed Sushant in February and had his dates too. His sudden exit came as a shock to us, in particular to Robbie, given that he had given his nod right away,” Bunty had said to Mumbai Mirror.

Half Girlfriend

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, Half Girlfriend was earlier supposed to star Sushant. Chetan had even welcomed Sushant on board the movie with a tweet. However, Arjun Kapoor was later brought on board opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Sushant had explained, “See, I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. I don’t want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone and he’s delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won’t ditch. So be it the biggest film with the biggest studio or the smallest film, I won’t leave another film. So unfortunately, because of the two films that I was doing and that didn’t happen, I lost out on 12 films in the last one year. One film didn’t happen and the other was put off by a few months. And these films are the films that we generally talk about these days. Let’s not get into all that.”

Fitoor

Sushant was also supposed to star in Abhishek Kapoor's Hindi remake of Great Expectation, Fitoor. However, he was replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur. Speaking about it, he said, “No. I don’t have any regrets. This is something I will follow for the rest of my life, the rest of my days that I am working in this industry. If I like the script and give you my word, I won’t ditch you just because I find some other film more exciting and bigger than the film I said yes to.”

Abhishek and Sushant had worked together in Kai Po Che and then again in Kedarnath.

Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani

During the investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali told police that he had offered Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat to Sushant. However, due to date issues, Sushant could not be a part of any of these films. All films did stellar business at the box office.

