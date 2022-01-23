Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl posts about 'low point in life', features in new video. Watch

Rohman Shawl, model and ex-boyfriend of actor Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about a 'low point' in one's life. Taking to Instagram, Rohman posted a video as he enjoyed a sunset.

In the video, Rohman Shawl sat on the terrace as he posed for the camera. He wore a beige coloured full-sleeved T-shirt, dark pants and a slipper. Miles Carter's My Personal Sunset featured as the background score.

Sharing the video, Rohman captioned it, "The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the descend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!! - Yours truly #inspirationalquotes #sunrise #embrace #love (video camera emoji) @richakal The jealous guy trying to ruin the video with his hand @rachitsingh08."

Reacting to his post, a fan wrote, "You are amazing Rohman. These lines and the video are making me vibe on a very positive frequency." Another person commented, "It's the part of life. Sometimes we feel happy and sometimes we feel blue but life goes on..." "You are where God wants you to be at this very moment. Every experience is part of his divine plan," said another fan.

Earlier this month, in an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Rohman replied to several fan queries. “What did you learn from this Covid and about life while recovering?” asked a fan. Rohman had replied, “The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!”

When asked about his strength, he had said, “The fact that I don’t lie to myself!!! YOU is all YOU need! Just sometimes a jaadu ki jhappi (hug) from someone special kinda works.”

Rohman had also hinted about his debut acting project. A fan had said that they ‘can’t wait to see you on screen’. He had responded, “So sweet of you! Thankfully I shot for something right before I got Covid! It’s under post-production! Will give the details soon #newbeginnings.”

Last month, Sushmita Sen announced that she and Rohman parted ways, ending their three-year relationship. Sharing a photo of the duo, she had captioned the post, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Reacting to the post, Rohman had commented, "Always." He had also re-shared Sushmita's Instagram post.

