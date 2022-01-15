Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares recent life lesson he learnt: ‘It hurts, it pains and it remains’

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl opened up his Instagram for an Ask Me Anything session on Friday. In response to questions from fans, he revealed his strength, a life lesson he learnt during his recent recovery from Covid-19 and hinted at his acting debut.

“What did you learn from this Covid and about life while recovering?” one Instagram user wanted to know. Rohman replied, “The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!”

On being asked about his strength, Rohman said, “The fact that I don’t lie to myself!!! YOU is all YOU need! Just sometimes a jaadu ki jhappi (hug) from someone special kinda works.” He also hinted that he will soon announce his debut project. Replying to a fan who said ‘can’t wait to see you on screen’, he said, “So sweet of you! Thankfully I shot for something right before I got Covid! It’s under post-production! Will give the details soon #newbeginnings.” Rohman Shawl answered fan questions on Instagram Stories.

Rohman also talked about watching Korean dramas while he was in isolation and in another response, revealed that he is ‘still feeling very weak and tired’.

Sushmita and Rohman recently ended their three-year relationship. She announced the break-up in an Instagram post: “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!!” She added hashtags such as ‘no more speculations’ and ‘cherished memories’. He commented ‘always’ on her post, followed by a heart emoji. In one of his comments, he called her ‘family’.

Also see: Sushmita Sen dances it out with daughters Renee and Alisah in new video, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl comments. Watch

Rohman was close to Sushmita’s family, including her daughters Renee and Alisah. Recently, he showered love on a video of the three dancing together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON