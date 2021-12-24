Sushmita Sen says 'peace is beautiful' after announcing break-up with Rohman Shawl. See her post

Hours after confirming break-up with model Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen said that 'peace is beautiful'. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a close-up picture of herself.

In the picture, Sushmita Sen looked towards the floor with her lips slightly parted. She kept her hair loose and wore make-up. Sharing the post, Sushmita captioned it, "#peace is beautiful!!! (red heart emoji) I love you guys…beyond!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga." Reacting to the post, her sister-in-law, actor Charu Asopa Sen dropped a red heart emoji.

Sushmita's Aarya co-star Ankur Bhatia commented, "You are the most beautiful" and she replied, "@ankurbhatia I love you so much!!! #thebest."

Fans also dropped several comments reacting to her post. A fan wrote, "It's your inner peace Sushmita that reflects in your words when you say peace is beautiful amidst the chaos we all live everyday.. it's your inner beauty which seeks beauty around in everything.. thank you for existing you beautiful human."

Sushmita replied, "Beautifully expressed jaan meri!!! chaos often brings clarity, also beautiful!! love you!!!"

On Thursday amid reports of her parting ways with Rohman, Sushmita shared a post on Instagram saying that they are no longer in a relationship. The 46-year-old actor shared an old photo with Rohman and said they continue to remain friends.

She captioned her post, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Rohman too re-shared Sushmita's post on his Instagram page. The couple had been dating for several years.

Sushmita, a former Miss Universe, is a single parent. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah, in 2010. She often shares pictures and videos on Instagram along with her family.

The actor is best known for movies such as Biwi No 1, Aankhen, Filhaal, Samay, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Main Hoon Na among many others. She made her Bollywood debut with Dastak in 1996.

Sushmita returned to mainstream acting after a decade with the series Aarya, which released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. The show's second season came out earlier this month.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Aarya is not as bad as what ‘mainstream’ OTT has been serving us in the name of ‘content’ lately. This ‘gentrification’ of the means--bringing in large names from Bollywood to conceal the mediocre writing and uninspired production--doesn't deserve an International Emmy nomination. In a fairer world, Aarya would be ignored as yet another disappointing second season to a slightly better predecessor. It can have its brownies and cakes when it makes itself worthy of it."

