Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with Rohman Shawl: ‘The relationship was long over’

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are no longer together. She took to Instagram to share the news and informed everyone that they continue to be friends.

Posting a picture of herself and Rohman, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

“Always,” Rohman commented on the post, along with a heart emoji. Fans reacted to the news of the break-up as well. “The grace with which you do everything is inspiring,” one wrote. “This is cute but lil sad for me, but I am happy if you both are happy with this decision. God bless you,” another said.

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened. He also bonded with her family, and often featured in her Instagram posts featuring her daughters, Alisah and Renee.

Last month, on Sushmita’s 46th birthday, Rohman took to Instagram Stories to wish her. “Happy Birthday Babush,” he wrote, adding heart and hug emojis.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Sushmita had revealed that Rohman hid his age from her when they first started talking. The former couple has a 15-year age difference -- while she is 44, he is 29. “Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sushmita just saw the release of the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, in which she plays the titular role of a doting wife and mother who takes over the reins of her husband’s drug empire when he is killed. The first season of the show, a remake of the Dutch series Pinoza, marked her acting comeback after a five-year hiatus. Aarya is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

