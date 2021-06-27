Sushmita Sen's hilarious reply to fan's note of love for boyfriend Rohman Shawl: 'Baad mein milna tum'

Actor Sushmita Sen was a tiny bit jealous when a fan confessed her love for her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Sushmita did an Instagram Live chat with her fans on Friday with Rohman and her two daughter--Renee and Alisah.

During the live chat, the family got a tonne of compliments from fans. However, one fan even had a declaration of love for Rohman Shawl. "I love you Rohman," read the comment. However, Sushmita Sen was not the happiest on seeing it. "Baad mein milna tum (meet me later)," she said. As for Rohman, he said, "Thank you, koi toh bola (At least someone said it)”.

A similar something happened with Sushmita, too. During the live, a fan asked her to marry them. But before Sushmita could reply, Rohman responded with a firm 'no'. Alisah even let him know that the question was for her mother and not him. He told her, "But I've answered on her behalf only no?" When Alisah persisted that Sushmita responds to the fan, she said, "He quickly answered 'no'."

During the live, Sushmita was also asked about the second season of her show, Aarya. "Let me just tell you the last schedule is left for Aarya and it's not a very long one so it should be done very very soon...But more than soon what is important is that the amount of love and appreciation you've given Aarya when we come back you've to love Season 2."

Sushmita was on a long break from acting but made a comeback last year with Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya. She played a drug dealer's wife who has to take on his business after his sudden death. Sushmita won praise for her performance in the show. It also starred Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher.