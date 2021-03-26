IND USA
Check out Sussanne Khan's latest pic with her girl gang.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan shares an all-girls pic, says 'happiness is the best makeup'. Ekta Kapoor calls her 'my soul sistaaa'

  • Sussanne Khan posted new pictures with her girl gang. Here's how Ekta Kapoor and actor Ridhi Dogra reacted to it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Sussanne Khan posted an all-girls picture with producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Ridhi Dogra, and others. Both Ekta and Ridhi reacted to it.

Sharing it, Sussanne wrote, "‘Happiness is the best makeup' Drew Barrymore. #authenticityiseverything #shineon #everglowgirls." The picture had Ridhi, Ekta and Laxmii producer Shabinaa posing together.

Reacting to the picture Ekta wrote, "I have no make up cause u make me happy! Loveeeeee u suzieeeee my soul sistaaaaa." Ridhi commented, "Awww this is love," and dropped three heart emojis.


Sussanne's fans loved the picture; one wrote, "Happiness is the only authentic universal makeup." Another commented, "Beautiful ladies."

On Thursday, Sussanne had posted a picture from a party she attended with her friends from the television industry, including Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Ekta, Ridhi, Krystle D'Souza and Anushka Ranjan.

Sussanne has been posting fun posts about herself; recently she joked how she sometimes sees herself as a boy. She wrote, "Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid." Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan couldn't help but laugh and wrote in the comments section, "Hahaha nice pic."

Also read: Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

Through much of the lockdown period, she had been working on her online interiors store called The Charcoal Project. Days before its launch in January this year, she wrote in a post, "When the Gladiators Work is more like Play."

Topics
sussanne khan ekta kapoor

