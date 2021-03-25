Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

From the sensuous Jaswinder ‘Jazz’ Kapoor to Kantaben, the housekeeper scandalised by what she perceives as homosexual displays of love, the supporting characters of Kal Ho Naa Ho were quite memorable. One such character was Frankie ‘Ramdayal’, the cool DJ that Shah Rukh Khan’s character Aman sets Delnaaz Irani’s Sweetu up with.

Despite his character Frankie becoming so popular, Dheepesh Bhatt bid adieu to his career as an actor after just one film. He has now found success as a celebrity trainer and looks unrecognisable from his Kal Ho Naa Ho days. According to his Instagram page, he is the ‘fitness coach to Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’. He also started the first cross-fit gym in India -- Cross Fit Om Box.

Now, Dheepesh has a ripped physique and several tattoos, including tributes to Lord Shiva. He also goes by the name ‘Shivoham’ on social media.





Dheepesh is married to celebrity trainer Vrinda Mehta, who co-founded the fitness brand, ShivFit, with him. Earlier this month, on his birthday, she shared a picture of them renewing their wedding vows and wrote, “@shivohamofficial Human words can never come close to expressing who you are to me and what you mean to me.. All I can say is.. THANK YOU FOR BEING BORN AND WALKING THIS JOURNEY OF LIFE WITH ME! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY LOVE🤗 #shivshakti.”

Kal Ho Naa Ho, which released in 2003, starred Shah Rukh, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film was about Aman (Shah Rukh), a man with a terminal illness, who tries to set his neighbour Naina (Preity) up with her best friend Rohit (Saif), despite having feelings for her.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho was a critical and commercial success, with eight Filmfare Award wins.

