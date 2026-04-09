Actor questions Deepika Padukone over her response to silence on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: ‘Isn’t a flex’

Actor Deepika Padukone recently took a playful route to shut down the chatter around her ‘silence’ on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Now, actor Suzanne Bernert has taken a swipe at her explanation, saying she doesn’t understand why Deepika isn’t coming forward to publicly praise her husband for the film’s success. This comes after Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to address the growing speculation around her silence over the success of Dhurandhar 2.

Suzanne Bernert questions Deepika Padukone On Thursday, actor Suzanne Bernert took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Deepika for her silence on the success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, while also criticising her recent response to the ongoing chatter.

“Dear Deepika (folded hand emoji), This isn't a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge,” she wrote.

This comes after Deepika took to Instagram to address the growing speculation around her silence over the success of Dhurandhar 2. Putting an end to the chatter, the actor responded to a reel that questioned whether her lack of posts was a deliberate statement or simply being overanalyzed by people on the internet.

The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?”

Deepika took to the comment section to respond to the buzz. Shutting down all the speculations, Deepika wrote, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”