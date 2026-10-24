Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar gets praise from Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India Mumin Chen

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, shattered records upon release last year and became a massive blockbuster. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it featured Ranveer as an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan. The film grossed over ₹1300 crore globally. Now, as per the latest update from ANI, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, Mumin Chen, has named Dhurandhar as the most impressive Indian film he watched last year, highlighting his interest in political cinema at the Taiwan Film Festival in New Delhi.

Praise for Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

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“Because I am also a political science professor and right now working as an ambassador. So I watch a lot of political movies in India. So last year, the most impressive one I saw was Dhurandhar,” he said.

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Chen also praised Aamir Khan for his work as an actor and producer, while expressing admiration for other major Indian film stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. “And about Indian actors and also movie producers, I think Aamir Khan is very impressive,” Chen said.

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{{^usCountry}} He recalled watching Khan's films from his younger days and appreciated his more recent work as a producer, particularly films addressing Indian society and critical social issues. “Because I have been watching his film when he was young and he produces some very good movies about Indian societies, some very critical issues,” he said, adding, “And of course, other bigger movie icons like Shah Rukh Khan, I also love them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recalled watching Khan's films from his younger days and appreciated his more recent work as a producer, particularly films addressing Indian society and critical social issues. “Because I have been watching his film when he was young and he produces some very good movies about Indian societies, some very critical issues,” he said, adding, “And of course, other bigger movie icons like Shah Rukh Khan, I also love them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Chen's comments came as the Taiwan Film Festival showcased Taiwanese cinema in New Delhi, with a selection of documentaries and dramas designed to introduce Indian audiences to Taiwan's culture, technology and sporting achievements.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar tells the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

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The first film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel grossed ₹1790 crore.