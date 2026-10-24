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Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar gets praise from Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India Mumin Chen

Ranveer Singh received immense praise for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The film was directed by Aditya Dhar.

Updated on: Oct 24, 2026, 21:49:57 IST
By Santanu Das
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Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, shattered records upon release last year and became a massive blockbuster. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it featured Ranveer as an Indian spy on a mission in Pakistan. The film grossed over 1300 crore globally. Now, as per the latest update from ANI, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, Mumin Chen, has named Dhurandhar as the most impressive Indian film he watched last year, highlighting his interest in political cinema at the Taiwan Film Festival in New Delhi.

Praise for Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

“Because I am also a political science professor and right now working as an ambassador. So I watch a lot of political movies in India. So last year, the most impressive one I saw was Dhurandhar,” he said.

Chen also praised Aamir Khan for his work as an actor and producer, while expressing admiration for other major Indian film stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. “And about Indian actors and also movie producers, I think Aamir Khan is very impressive,” Chen said.

Chen's comments came as the Taiwan Film Festival showcased Taiwanese cinema in New Delhi, with a selection of documentaries and dramas designed to introduce Indian audiences to Taiwan's culture, technology and sporting achievements.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar tells the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

The first film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected 1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel grossed 1790 crore.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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