Tamannaah Bhatia joins Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai, shares video after The Vvaan's festive sequence won hearts

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently joined devotees at Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai. The actor took to Instagram to share a video from the celebrations, in which she was seen interacting with fans and taking part in the festivities. Tamannaah recently featured in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, and the film's Chhath Puja sequence received much love from audiences. Its portrayal of the festival struck a chord with several viewers.

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Chhath Puja

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Chhath Puja.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing videos from the Mumbai celebrations, Tamannaah thanked devotees for their affection and sought the blessings of Chhathi Maiya. “Devi ka aashirwad, aur aap sabka pyaar, Chhathi Maiya ki kripa bani rahe! Chhathi Maiya ki Jai! (The blessings of the goddess and the love of all of you — may Chhathi Maiya's grace remain with us. Hail Chhathi Maiya),” she wrote.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Vvaan received mixed reviews, but its Chhath Puja song struck a chord with audiences. Composed and arranged by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, the song reminded many viewers of their own celebrations and connection with the festival. Tamannaah on preparing for Chhath Puja sequence in The Vvaan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Vvaan received mixed reviews, but its Chhath Puja song struck a chord with audiences. Composed and arranged by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, the song reminded many viewers of their own celebrations and connection with the festival. Tamannaah on preparing for Chhath Puja sequence in The Vvaan {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the promotions of The Vvaan, Tamannaah spoke about how she made an effort to understand Chhath Puja before filming the song sequence.

“I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn about the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put into words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her. Chhath Puja is one of the most important aspects of The Vvaan, and I would not have wanted to experience the ritual in any other way,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sidharth on The Vvaan being written off before its box office success

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about how The Vvaan was written off before its box office success. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, he said, “I think they are doing their job and we are doing our job. There is an India, and there is a Bharat. I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something for them and rooted in culture. The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket, whether it is the writing, performance, or sequences.”

About The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest was released in theatres on September 25. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film draws inspiration from folklore surrounding the Van Devi temple in Bihta, Bihar. It also explores the spiritual and cultural significance of Chhath Puja.