Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about marriage after confirming relationship with Vijay Varma: ‘Sab kar rahe hain toh karlo’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently talked about marriage, days after confirming their relationship with Vijay Varma. She who believes that marriage comes with a lot of work and responsibility, said that one should not be done just because others are doing it. She said she once thought she would have finished work and gotten married and had kids by the age of 30. Also read: Vijay Varma says ‘there’s a lot of love in my life’ Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia met on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah is currently dating Vijay Varma. She recently confirmed her relationship after much speculation about them. While she called Vijay her ‘happy place’, Vijay in a recent interview said that he is happy too.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Marriage

Talking to India Today, Tamannaah opened up if she feels pressured to tie the knot and settle down. She said, "I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo (everyone is doing it so you should too)."

“When I started working years back it was like an actress's career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like by the age of 30 I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids. I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam (re-birth), I felt like a brand new baby. Today we do things out of choice and it makes us feel a certain way and we have that choice. The generation before would always think ‘yeh time ho gaya to yeh kar lo (It’s time so get married)' etc. Apart from scientifically a biological block, there is nothing really else going against you as a woman. So suddenly I have realized that my ideas then were so people friendly, they weren't my ideas. I only discovered my ideas when I turned 30,” the actor further added.

Tamannaah's latest release Jee Karda released on Thursday. She will be next seen in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. It stars her with Vijay Varma for the first time.

