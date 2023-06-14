Vijay Varma says ‘there’s a lot of love in my life’ after Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed their relationship: ‘I’m happy'

Actor Vijay Varma talked about his personal life briefly in a recent interview and shared that there has been a lot of love in his life. His statement comes days after actor Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship rumours with Vijay. Unlike Tamannaah, Vijay, without taking names, said that he wants his work to do the talking rather than his personal life. Also read: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia hold hands in unseen pic from 2022 event Vijay Varma is dating actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were rumoured to be together after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year Party in Goa went viral on social media. While the two kept their lips seal, previously Vijay's friend, actor Gulshan Devaiah had told Hindustan Times, “Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there between them but what is it I don’t know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something.”

Vijay on his personal life

Recently Vijay was asked about people's interest in his personal life. He told Janice Sequeira in a YouTube video, “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy.” He was also asked why he prefers people to not talk about his personal life. The actor reasoned that he wants his work to speak, rather than his personal matters.

Tamannaah on Vijay

A few days ago, Tamannaah told Film Companion, "Both of us, as actors and as people, and that is one thing we got along on, when someone just lets you be, without trying to tweak anything which is not in your comfort. If I would do it a certain way, he would let me shine, he would let me do what I want to do. He would be like, ‘ok, let me take a tip or two,’ and I do the same for him. When there are two fully-evolved people, I don’t think you need to direct them. We both live our lives, we don’t need to tell each other what to do. I feel that respect is so unspoken.”

Vijay will be next seen in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. It also has Tamannaah. She said their love story began on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

