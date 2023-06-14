Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia hold hands in unseen pic from 2022 event; fans root for ‘Bollywood’s new lovebirds’

Ever since a video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma 'kissing' during their Goa trip surfaced online in January, rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds. In a recent interview, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship, calling Vijay her 'happy place'. Now, an unseen photo of Tamannaah and Vijay from an event they attended in November last year has surfaced online. The couple is seen in matching black outfits and holding hands in the photo, which is being widely shared online. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma ‘brilliant’, says she looks up to him as an actor Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's unseen photo.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's photo was shared by Diet Sabya on Instagram Stories.

Tamannaah and Vijay's old photo

On Tuesday, fashion-based Instagram page Diet Sabya shared Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's happy photo from a 2022 event on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Too much ho raha hai (it is getting too much now), but cute only."

In the picture, Tamannaah and Vijay stood close together, holding hands. They also wore matching black outfits – Tamannaah was in a black gown, while Vijay wore an all-black Indo-western look.

The original image was shared by Vogue India on Instagram on Tuesday. The accompanying caption read, “Throw a couple of good-looking people together and sparks are always bound to fly. And more recently, Cupid’s tireless arrow appears to have struck Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma as confirmed by the actress, who called Varma her 'happy place' in a recent interview. Not to toot our own horn, but we kinda sorta got to Tamannaah and Vijay before Cupid did. In what was perhaps their first public appearance together, Bollywood’s newest lovebirds were spotted at Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion in November last year.”

Reactions to their picture

Many reacted to the post, including actor Vijay Varma himself. Noticing which, a person commented, "Vijay himself liked the post!!! Lol how cute!" A person also wrote, "One of the most beautiful jodis (couples)!!!!!! God bless." One more commented, "Totally rooting for them!" A comment also read, "How gorgeous and happy they both look."

Tamannaah confirms she is dating Vijay

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah said 'yes' and went on to speak about Vijay and her bond with him.

She said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Lust Stories 2, their first project together

Ahead of the release of Netflix's Lust Stories 2, the makers dropped a video, in which the cast of Lust Stories 2 asks questions and shares recommendations, too. Co-stars Tamannaah and Vijay also feature in the video.

When Tamannaah discovers that she has a kissing scene or 'more than a kissing scene', she says in the clip, "Can I hold hands instead? Like really passionately?" Sharing the clip on Instagram Reels, she wrote in her caption, "Watch me hold hands, hug passionately, and maybe even more..."

The teaser for the anthology film released earlier this month. Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Along with Vijay and Tamannaah, the cast includes Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash and Neena Gupta, among others.

