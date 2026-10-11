Tanishaa Mukerji says she is ‘shocked by blind hate of elitist Hindus’ during protests: ‘Please leave! We don’t want you here’

Actor Tanishaa S Mukerji, sister of Kajol, often takes to her X account to share her unfiltered comments and opinions on a variety of topics. As the country faces widespread protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, the central government has also come under criticism. Amid this, Tanishaa took to social media to accuse certain ‘well-educated elitist’ critics of functioning with ‘blind hate’

What Tanishaa said

Tanishaa Mukerji slammed the attitude of some supposedly well educated elitist Hindus in India.

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While Tanishaa did not address the protests or give context for her post, she emphasised that one needs to back their country. Taking to X, she wrote, “I am truly shocked by the blind hate of some supposedly well-educated elitist Hindus that live with a complete British hangover! If u love London and America so much. Pls leave! We don’t want u here trying to put us down! Yes there are a lot of problems but it takes time and look where we have reached in the last 10 years!”

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‘Things should be logical and factual’

{{^usCountry}} Tanishaa added that people are quick to categorise anyone based on which political party they support, creating dissent amongst themselves. “If we support our govt, we are #andhbhakts and uneducated. But if we support factions trying to destroy this country from America and Germany, we are cool and woke! There is a war for ur mindset. Ur attention and ur thoughts. But pls don’t be so influenced by media that you refuse to use ur own common sense! Things should be logical, factual. And a society ruled by laws is the way we stay safe,” she concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanishaa added that people are quick to categorise anyone based on which political party they support, creating dissent amongst themselves. “If we support our govt, we are #andhbhakts and uneducated. But if we support factions trying to destroy this country from America and Germany, we are cool and woke! There is a war for ur mindset. Ur attention and ur thoughts. But pls don’t be so influenced by media that you refuse to use ur own common sense! Things should be logical, factual. And a society ruled by laws is the way we stay safe,” she concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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A few days ago, Tanisha was part of a press conference held in Mumbai. There, she urged the paparazzi and the public to maintain decorum at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, organised by the Mukerji family, at the SNDT Ground in Juhu.

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About Tanishaa's career

Tanishaa, daughter of Tanuja, made her grand Bollywood debut with Sssshhh in 2003 opposite Karan Nath and Dino Morea. The film, however, failed at the box office. She went on to star in Sarkar, Neal ’n’ Nikki, and the Tamil hit Unnale Unnale, which earned her a Vijay Award nomination. She gained massive public attention in 2013 as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 7, where her relationship with Armaan Kohli became a hot topic. She went on to participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (2016) and was also seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She later appeared as a judge on the comedy show Gangs of Haseepur. Tanishaa was last seen in the 2024 film Luv You Shankar.