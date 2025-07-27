Tanushree Dutta gives it back to troll who bodyshamed her for eating mutton, calls herself ‘big, beautiful’

Actor Tanushree Dutta slammed a troll for bodyshaming her for eating mutton. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Tanushree posted a video of how she decided to get mutton for herself and also talked about the benefits of the meat. Tanushree Dutta schooled a troll criticising her dietary choices.

Tanushree talks about benefits of eating mutton

In the video, Tanushree showed a few packets of meat and talked about her diet. Sharing the video, she wrote, "If someone troubles you so much ki aapki mental health effect ho rahi hai (your mental health is getting affected), then pay more attention to the food you are consuming. Because food is medicine! Meri diet bohut hi thoughtful and Ayurveda based hai (My diet is thoughtful and Ayurveda based), meaning I do treat my food as medicine, so I always try to stay on top of my game even in adverse circumstances, as much as I can, of course."

Tanushree on how she broke her fast

Tanushree shared how she broke her fast with her “nutritious diet”. She said, “I was divinely inspired to share this today. So I fasted today for Shravan till 7 pm and then cooked this high-nutrition kaali dal with mutton and rice for dinner. Religious fasts don't need to be rigid, one can customise according to individual physical needs. This kind of fast works best for me.”

"Fasting bhi ho jaati hai, fasting se mental strength bhi build hota hai, phir fast break mein high protein and nutritious diet bhi le leti hoon taki body bhi top performing rahe (There's fasting, it also builds mental strength and after fasting I take high protein and nutritious diet so that body is performing well). How do u like this content?? Comment below. Ciao!” she concluded.

Tanushree schools troll bodyshaming her

A person talked about her figure. Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Itna fat khaogi tbhi to itni fatty hoti ja ri (If you will eat so much fat, that's why you are getting so fat)." Responding to the person, Tanushree said, "Pls Google scientific fact. Goat meat has the least amount of bad cholesterol, much lesser than any other meat. And the fat, if consumed in limited quantity, also doesn't add fat in the body. Healthy fats consume karke bhi lean ho sakta hai insaan (By consuming healthy fats, a person can be lean to)."

What Tanushree said about herself

She told the person that she is “very fit, not skinny, but very well built”. "It is fat, but it does not make you fat in the real sense because our body needs good fats to run well. And our body has fat processing mechanism. And about commenting on my body, you have no right but just to state facts. I'm very fit, not skinny, but very well built, and I look good in anything I wear. Stop body shaming women who are big and beautiful. Not everybody wants to look like a skinny little boy," she concluded.