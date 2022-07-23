The Archies casting directors defend Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda: 'Didn’t go over with roles on a platter'

Last month, Zoya Akhtar wrapped the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film The Archies. The highly-anticipated Netflix film will mark the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. In a new interview, The Archies' casting directors have spilled beans about the casting process and said that all three star kids auditioned for the role. Also Read: The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya bring to life Archie’s world in Zoya Akhtar film

Zoya's film drew a lot of attention, for casting star-kids in the film, with several people calling it an example of nepotism in the industry. Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi and Agastya, The Archies will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. In a new interview, the film's casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Abhishek Banerjee have now defended their decision to pick them that all the star-kids auditioned for the role.

Nandini told The Quint, “Any industry you look at, the next generation takes over. If someone fits the role, they deserve the opportunity because they fit the role. It’s not like we’ve just gone and cast someone because they’re a star kid. Each one is very specifically, super-perfect for the role they’ve been cast in. It was a proper casting process. We tested many people for the roles. We didn’t just go over with these roles on a platter to the three star kids and say ‘Here they are!’ A lot of people tested for various roles and then this fell in place."

Abhishek said, “Sometimes you might not know an actor or it’s possible that you cant trust whether he’ll do a good job on set, whether he’ll understand the set, how to be around ADs, how to be around the crew. Versus a guy or girl who comes from a filmy background and you automatically know that they’re well versed. Even that star kid, they will also learn through the process. Once they are on the set, they will have to learn."

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

Archie Comics, which feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, have seen several adaptations over the years. Reports suggest that in Zoya's adaptation, Suhana will be seen playing the role based on Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper.

