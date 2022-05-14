The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda bring to life Archie’s world in Zoya Akhtar film. Watch

Zoya Akhtar has revealed the much-anticipated first look of her upcoming film Archies. The show is an Indian adaptation of the characters and stories from Archie’s Comics, and will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Also read: Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor debut their Veronica and Betty looks from Archie movie sets. See pics inside

Zoya shared a poster of the show and a small first look teaser on Instagram on Saturday morning. The poster features the ensemble cast, in 1960s’ attire, posing in a wooded area. The film will premiere on Netflix next year. The teaser video shows the cast goofing around and having fun on the sets in character while a peppy song by plays in the background. It shows the bonds and the friendship between Archie and his gang as they play around on what appears to be a picnic in a park near the woods.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Zoya wrote, “Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !” The film stars Agastya as Archie with Khushi playing the character based on Betty and Suhana as Veronica. It also features Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. As per a release from the producers, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era.” The seven actors play characters from the Ar

The poster of The Archies shared by Zoya Akhtar.

The film is a highly-anticipated one due to the debut of the three star kids. Earlier this year, pictures of the actors in their look from the film’s sets had appeared online. The teaser finally gives the fans a better look and they are already excited. Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart in the comment section of the teaser. Several other fans commented, “Finally!” One comment read, “Omg looks great.”

Zoya had made the announcement about her film in November last year. “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read. The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

