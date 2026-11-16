The Vvaan 2 announced on Chhath Puja, Ektaa Kapoor to take Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's folklore fantasy forward with a new universe

The story of The Vvaan is not over yet. Ektaa Kapoor has announced its sequel, The Vvaan 2, on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Following the first film's theatrical run, the makers are now ready to return to its mysterious world and take the story further. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the first instalment featured Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Filmmaker and producer Ektaa R Kapoor has announced a sequel to her 2026 folklore fantasy film, The Vvaan, titled The Vvaan 2.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The world of Vvaan expands

Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), who came together for the first film, are reuniting for the sequel. However, the plan goes beyond continuing the original story. The makers are now looking to expand The Vvaan into a larger universe, with more characters and stories drawn from Indian folklore and mythology.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Chhath Puja seemed like a fitting occasion for the announcement, given the festival's strong connection with Bihar and its place in the first film. The makers also released a teaser showing a little girl following a butterfly into a forest. Announcing the next chapter, the makers wrote, "THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai…..", suggesting that the story of this mysterious forest is far from over.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Vvaan's box office performance

{{^usCountry}} Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the first film managed to deliver steady box-office performance. It earned around ₹92.48 crore worldwide, making it one of Sidharth's highest-grossing films in the post-pandemic period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the first film managed to deliver steady box-office performance. It earned around ₹92.48 crore worldwide, making it one of Sidharth's highest-grossing films in the post-pandemic period. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The actor recently opened up about how the film found an audience despite initial doubts about its box-office prospects, and why he believes stories rooted in Indian culture are connecting with moviegoers. On Koffee With Karan 9, Karan brought up The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest and pointed out that there had been considerable chatter about the film underperforming at the box office.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sidharth acknowledged the scepticism around the fantasy adventure, which released in September 2026. "I think they are doing their job and we are doing our job," Sidharth said. “There is an India, and there is a Bharat. I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something to them and rooted in culture. The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket whether it is the writing, performance, whether it was sequences.”

What is The Vvaan about?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest draws from the folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar. Sidharth plays Rishi, a Mumbai-based man who travels to the village of Devanchal with his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) for a land-related matter. This begins as a routine visit, but it turns into something far more unsettling when he learns about the village's age-old beliefs, particularly the warning against entering the forest after dark. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.