Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi attend puja, shoot to begin on March 8

Tiger 3 will also be an action spy thriller.
Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, who are all set to start shooting for their upcoming outing Tiger 3, attended a puja before the film is scheduled to go on floors.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:44 PM IST

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, who are all set to start shooting for their upcoming outing Tiger 3, recently attended a puja before the film is scheduled to go on floors.

The movie is slated to begin filming on March 8 in Mumbai and the lead actors of the film attended the customary puja at YRF that happens before every film goes on the floor. Director Maneesh Sharma, who is helming this massive franchise now, also attended the puja.

An eyewitness revealed, "Salman had come to YRF to shoot for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan yesterday. As we all know YRF is creating the biggest spy franchise in the history of Indian cinema, and SRK and Salman will appear in each other's films. Since Salman was coming to the studio, the team planned the puja on the same day and also invited Katrina for the same. Maneesh and Emraan Hashmi too was a part of this puja."

The source further said, "On its 50th year, YRF is rolling out the biggest films being made in Bollywood or the Indian film industry today. Tiger 3 is being mounted on a scale that has not been seen before and so is Pathan."

"It is going to be an incredibly visual and entertaining extravaganza for audiences when these films release in theatres. The energy was palpable during the puja. All the cast members were thrilled to be taking the story forward of the Tiger franchise. They spent a good one hour with each other before Salman went to shoot for Pathan," the source added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did

The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF. The actor is set to play the role of the villain in the movie. Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

The first film of the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a huge success at the box office.

The second movie titled Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman will also be seen in a cameo in SRK's Pathan, which went on floors in November 2020.

Salman has an impressive line-up of films including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Radhe, and Antim. Meanwhile, Katrina will also star in Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up.

Emraan has Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mumbai Saga, also featuring John Abraham, in the pipeline.


