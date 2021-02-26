Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi attend puja, shoot to begin on March 8
Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, who are all set to start shooting for their upcoming outing Tiger 3, recently attended a puja before the film is scheduled to go on floors.
The movie is slated to begin filming on March 8 in Mumbai and the lead actors of the film attended the customary puja at YRF that happens before every film goes on the floor. Director Maneesh Sharma, who is helming this massive franchise now, also attended the puja.
An eyewitness revealed, "Salman had come to YRF to shoot for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan yesterday. As we all know YRF is creating the biggest spy franchise in the history of Indian cinema, and SRK and Salman will appear in each other's films. Since Salman was coming to the studio, the team planned the puja on the same day and also invited Katrina for the same. Maneesh and Emraan Hashmi too was a part of this puja."
The source further said, "On its 50th year, YRF is rolling out the biggest films being made in Bollywood or the Indian film industry today. Tiger 3 is being mounted on a scale that has not been seen before and so is Pathan."
"It is going to be an incredibly visual and entertaining extravaganza for audiences when these films release in theatres. The energy was palpable during the puja. All the cast members were thrilled to be taking the story forward of the Tiger franchise. They spent a good one hour with each other before Salman went to shoot for Pathan," the source added.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did
The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF. The actor is set to play the role of the villain in the movie. Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.
The first film of the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a huge success at the box office.
The second movie titled Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman will also be seen in a cameo in SRK's Pathan, which went on floors in November 2020.
Salman has an impressive line-up of films including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Radhe, and Antim. Meanwhile, Katrina will also star in Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up.
Emraan has Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mumbai Saga, also featuring John Abraham, in the pipeline.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, see photo
- Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina, Emraan attend puja, shoot to begin on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Vicky, Katrina's sister all heart
- Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and revealed that she and her mother Amrita Singh visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Girl On The Train: Parineeti turns a singer, shares new song Matlabi Yariyan
- Parineeti Chopra shared a new song - Matlabi Yariyan - from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The actor has sung the soulful ballad. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita ace airport look, twin in green ethnic wear
- Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh were seen twinning in green at Mumbai airport on Thursday. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Sharmila said Kareena was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor was unwell
- Sharmila Tagore had once talked about how Kareena Kapoor had her birthday when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was hospitalised but chose not to draw attention towards herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John, Emraan battle it out on Mumbai streets
- Mumbai Saga trailer has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi locking horns with Mumbai streets as the arena. Watch the trailer here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's beauty advice, see her reply
- Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anubhav Sinha shares picture from ANEK shoot, calls it 'toughest' film so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood gets handpumps installed in a Jhansi village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar can't help falling for Janhvi after abducting her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox