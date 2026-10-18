‘What kind of law and order is this?’: Ranvir Shorey, Rahul Dholakia react after Tiger Shroff escapes firing attempt in Mumbai

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at him in Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening, police said. ANI reported that the actor's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said, adding that 15 teams have been formed to investigate the incident from various angles.

Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after multiple shots were fired at him.

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The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, an official said.

Ranvir Shorey reacts

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Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey reacted to the incident and wrote on X, “Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!”

Deep Dive What happened during the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu? Three unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire near Pushpa Park in Juhu while Shroff was returning from a football club. He escaped unhurt, while three people, including his driver and an autorickshaw driver, were reportedly injured. Has Mumbai Police confirmed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack on Tiger Shroff? No. The gang’s alleged responsibility was posted on social media, but Mumbai Police have not verified the post or confirmed the gang’s involvement. Police said the motive remains under investigation. How are police investigating the shooting at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai? Police formed 15 teams, including Crime Branch and local police personnel, to identify and track the assailants. They are examining CCTV footage and collecting ballistic evidence from the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, director Rahul Dholakia wrote, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, director Rahul Dholakia wrote, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers!” {{/usCountry}}

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About the firing incident

According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, but police are yet to verify its authenticity. “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the post said in Hindi. Pandit warned that until the actors stop working with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the attacks will continue. “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

"A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.

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A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired.

Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.