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Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in new photos with minister Ashish Shelar after Mumbai firing incident

In the first photos that surfaced after the attack, Tiger Shroff was seen shirtless, with visible bandages on his chest and left arm.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026, 13:15:13 IST
By Vibha Maru
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The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff sent shockwaves through the film industry. The incident took place on October 18, Sunday, in Mumbai, when the Bollywood actor was leaving a football club. A video of the shooting showed the attackers opening fire at his car from close range.

Tiger Shroff met Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar after firing incident in Mumbai on Sunday.
Tiger Shroff met Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar after firing incident in Mumbai on Sunday.

In the first photos that surfaced after the attack, Tiger was seen shirtless, with visible bandages on his chest and left arm. Reports said the actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged. However, new photographs shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, who visited the actor following the firing incident on Tuesday, showed Tiger without bandages. The pictures came as a relief to his fans.

Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in new photos

Ashish captioned the post, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery.”

Deep Dive

Why was Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in Ashish Shelar’s photos?

The photos were shared after Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar visited Tiger and enquired about his well-being. Earlier reports said Tiger had minor abrasions and was later discharged.

How was the pistol allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff firing transported to Mumbai?

Police said a pistol and ammunition were collected from a location in Amritsar and carried to Mumbai by Radha and Babita. The weapon was allegedly in Radha’s bag, and a boy collected the bag near their Dadar hotel.

Who was injured when shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car?

Tiger escaped unhurt, though reports said he had minor abrasions. His driver and a vlogger near the vehicle sustained injuries.
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Tiger Shroff's first photos after the incident

After his meeting with Tiger, Eknath Shinde condemned the attack, calling it “deeply concerning”. “Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe,” Eknath Shinde said.

About the Tiger Shroff firing incident

On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger's car and opened fire. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver and a fan who was near the vehicle sustained injuries. The actor rushed his driver to the hospital after the assailants fled on a bike. Later, three people were detained in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case and taken into Mumbai Police custody. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing incident.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s team released a statement warning of legal action against those circulating AI-generated videos and false claims spreading misinformation about the actor.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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