Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in new photos with minister Ashish Shelar after Mumbai firing incident

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff sent shockwaves through the film industry. The incident took place on October 18, Sunday, in Mumbai, when the Bollywood actor was leaving a football club. A video of the shooting showed the attackers opening fire at his car from close range.

Tiger Shroff met Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar after firing incident in Mumbai on Sunday.

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In the first photos that surfaced after the attack, Tiger was seen shirtless, with visible bandages on his chest and left arm. Reports said the actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged. However, new photographs shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, who visited the actor following the firing incident on Tuesday, showed Tiger without bandages. The pictures came as a relief to his fans.

Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in new photos

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Ashish captioned the post, “Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery.”

Deep Dive Why was Tiger Shroff seen without bandages in Ashish Shelar’s photos? The photos were shared after Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar visited Tiger and enquired about his well-being. Earlier reports said Tiger had minor abrasions and was later discharged. How was the pistol allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff firing transported to Mumbai? Police said a pistol and ammunition were collected from a location in Amritsar and carried to Mumbai by Radha and Babita. The weapon was allegedly in Radha’s bag, and a boy collected the bag near their Dadar hotel. Who was injured when shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car? Tiger escaped unhurt, though reports said he had minor abrasions. His driver and a vlogger near the vehicle sustained injuries.

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Tiger Shroff's first photos after the incident

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had met Tiger after the firing incident. Videos and pictures from their meeting at the actor's home surfaced online in which he appeared shirtless and showed his bandages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had met Tiger after the firing incident. Videos and pictures from their meeting at the actor's home surfaced online in which he appeared shirtless and showed his bandages. {{/usCountry}}

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After his meeting with Tiger, Eknath Shinde condemned the attack, calling it “deeply concerning”. “Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe,” Eknath Shinde said.

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About the Tiger Shroff firing incident

On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger's car and opened fire. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver and a fan who was near the vehicle sustained injuries. The actor rushed his driver to the hospital after the assailants fled on a bike. Later, three people were detained in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case and taken into Mumbai Police custody. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing incident.

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Meanwhile, Tiger’s team released a statement warning of legal action against those circulating AI-generated videos and false claims spreading misinformation about the actor.