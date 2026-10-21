How Tiger Shroff attack weapon was delivered: Pistol collected from Amritsar via ‘dead letter box’, two women took it to Mumbai

On October 18, Tiger Shroff was returning home after leaving a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu when three shots were fired at his car from close range as it exited the premises. The actor escaped unhurt, but the bullets injured his driver and a vlogger who was standing close to the scene.

Three days after the shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu, seven people have been arrested in the case so far. Those arrested include three shooters and four people allegedly involved in a larger network that helped transport firearms and ammunition to Mumbai.

What role did Kunal allegedly play in moving the weapon to Mumbai?

What role did Kunal allegedly play in moving the weapon to Mumbai?

How was the pistol transported from Amritsar to Mumbai?

How was the pistol transported from Amritsar to Mumbai?

What does ‘dead letter box’ mean in the Tiger Shroff shooting case?

What does ‘dead letter box’ mean in the Tiger Shroff shooting case?

The three shooters fled Mumbai but were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan.

An account linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the attack, warning that people close to actor Salman Khan would continue to be targeted.

Four more were arrested On October 20, four more accused were arrested in connection with the incident, including two women and a man who had recently been released from jail on bail.

The accused were identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23). They were arrested in Delhi and Sonipat.

According to Delhi Police, Kunal met Anil Pandit, who allegedly described himself as an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. Acting on Pandit’s instructions, Kunal allegedly planned and executed the transportation of a firearm and ammunition from Amritsar to Mumbai. Sumit accompanied Kunal who allegedly enlisted Radha and her associate Babita to help transport the weapon and ammunition to Mumbai.

Also Read | Salman Khan was original target, Tiger Shroff an ‘easy second choice’ for Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Mumbai Police sources