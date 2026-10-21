How Tiger Shroff attack weapon was delivered: Pistol collected from Amritsar via ‘dead letter box’, two women took it to Mumbai
On October 20, four more accused were arrested in connection with the incident, including two women and a man who had recently been released from jail on bail.
Three days after the shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu, seven people have been arrested in the case so far. Those arrested include three shooters and four people allegedly involved in a larger network that helped transport firearms and ammunition to Mumbai.
How did the attack take place?
On October 18, Tiger Shroff was returning home after leaving a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu when three shots were fired at his car from close range as it exited the premises. The actor escaped unhurt, but the bullets injured his driver and a vlogger who was standing close to the scene.
Also Read | Delhi Police arrests 4 others in Tiger Shroff shooting; Maharashtra cops get 3-day transit remand for accused
Deep Dive
The three shooters fled Mumbai but were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan.
An account linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the attack, warning that people close to actor Salman Khan would continue to be targeted.
Four more were arrested
On October 20, four more accused were arrested in connection with the incident, including two women and a man who had recently been released from jail on bail.
The accused were identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23). They were arrested in Delhi and Sonipat.
According to Delhi Police, Kunal met Anil Pandit, who allegedly described himself as an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. Acting on Pandit’s instructions, Kunal allegedly planned and executed the transportation of a firearm and ammunition from Amritsar to Mumbai. Sumit accompanied Kunal who allegedly enlisted Radha and her associate Babita to help transport the weapon and ammunition to Mumbai.
Also Read | Salman Khan was original target, Tiger Shroff an ‘easy second choice’ for Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Mumbai Police sources
Weapon obtained via ‘dead letter box’
Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that the weapons used to attack Tiger Shroff were obtained via a 'dead letter box'. A 'dead letter box' refers to a location where weapons have been pre-placed by someone. In this case, the weapons were left at a location in Amritsar from where they were picked up.
Praveen Kumar Tripathi, DCP, Special Cell, said, “As per our probe, Kunal, recently stepped out of jail on bail, was introduced to Anil Pandit by one of his friend from Harsana village, and he began talking with him on an encrypted app. On Pandit’s directions, Kunal collected one pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar. About two months before, Kunal met Radha, told her about his activities and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon.”
Radha and Babita, both originally from Uttar Pradesh, were living in Sonipat, where they were employed in security-related jobs, according to police. Kunal had come into contact with them recently and allegedly used them as couriers to transport the weapon.
“According to our preliminary information, Kunal received ₹70,000-80,000 for facilitating the movement of the weapons; out of this, about ₹10,000-12,000 was given to the courier,” DCP Praveen Kumar Tripathi said.
Kunal took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station on October 15 and put them on a Mumbai-bound train. Radha carried the pistol allegedly used by the shooters in the attack in her bag. Kunal remained in constant contact with the women through the encypted messaging app during their journey.
“The pistol was in Radha’s bag. Kunal stayed in touch with them on encrypted app during the journey. On 17 October, the women got down at Dadar and checked into a hotel. A boy collected the bag at about 11 am from Radha near the hotel. On 18 October (Sunday), about 7 PM, the firing took place,” Tripathi said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More