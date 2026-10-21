Delhi Police arrests 4 others in Tiger Shroff shooting; Maharashtra cops get 3-day transit remand for accused
According to an officer, the four caught by Delhi police have been accused of supplying weapons to the shooters and harbouring them.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four people, including two women in connection with the firing incident on actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai a day earlier, officers aware of the development said.
According to an officer, the four have been accused of supplying weapons to the shooters and harbouring them. The four people, identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23), were held from Delhi and Sonipat.
The Maharashtra Police has received three-day transit remand of the accused, and they will be interrogated in Mumbai, news agency PTI quoted an officer as saying.
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Tiger Shroff ‘easy target’
Earlier in the day, three people, suspected to be the shooters, were held from Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the case. The three are also in the custody of Mumbai police.
On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger’s car and fired at him. He escaped unhurt, but his driver and a fan, who was near the car, sustained bullet injuries. The actor rushed his driver to the hospital after the men fled on a bike.
Gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility on social media and also released audios issuing warnings to members of the film industry against associating with certain people or defying the syndicate.
Praveen Kumar Tripathi, DCP Special Cell said: “As per our probe, Kunal, recently stepped out of jail on bail, was introduced to Anil Pandit by one of his friend from Harsana village, and he began talking with him on an encrypted app. On Pandit’s directions, Kunal collected one pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar. About two months before, Kunal met Radha, told her about his activities and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon.”
On October 15, police said Kunal took Radha and her associate Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. “The pistol was in Radha’s bag. Kunal stayed in touch with them on encrypted app during the journey. On 17 October, the women got down at Dadar and checked into a hotel. A boy collected the bag at about 11 am from Radha near the hotel. On 18 October (Sunday), about 7 PM, the firing took place,” said the DCP.
Salman was primary target of attackers, say police.
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Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has revealed that Tiger Shroff was a second choice and an “easy target" for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had initially planned to target Bollywood star Salman Khan but abandoned the plan after conducting reconnaissance at his Bandra home.
Police have tightened security outside Khan’s Bandra home and placed barricades on the road as a precaution, a police officer said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More