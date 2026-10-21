Delhi Police arrests 4 others in Tiger Shroff shooting; Maharashtra cops get 3-day transit remand for accused

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four people, including two women in connection with the firing incident on actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai a day earlier, officers aware of the development said. On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger’s car and fired at him (AFP) According to an officer, the four have been accused of supplying weapons to the shooters and harbouring them. The four people, identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23), were held from Delhi and Sonipat. The Maharashtra Police has received three-day transit remand of the accused, and they will be interrogated in Mumbai, news agency PTI quoted an officer as saying.

Deep Dive Who were the four people arrested in the Tiger Shroff shooting case? Why did the Mumbai Police get three-day transit remand for the four accused? How was the weapon allegedly brought to Mumbai for the shooting?

Also Read I Tiger Shroff's mother visits vlogger shot in attack 'meant for her son'; emotional gesture wins hearts Tiger Shroff ‘easy target’ Earlier in the day, three people, suspected to be the shooters, were held from Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the case. The three are also in the custody of Mumbai police. On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger’s car and fired at him. He escaped unhurt, but his driver and a fan, who was near the car, sustained bullet injuries. The actor rushed his driver to the hospital after the men fled on a bike. Gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility on social media and also released audios issuing warnings to members of the film industry against associating with certain people or defying the syndicate.