Tiger Shroff attack suspects, who were on the run, caught by cops in Kota

Three people have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, as the investigation into the attack continues. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, during a meeting with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the actor's vehicle. (DCM PRO)

Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Shroff near Pushpa Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained gunshot injuries.

Mumbai Police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident, forming 15 teams to trace the attackers and examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence.