Tiger Shroff attack suspects, who were on the run, caught by cops in Kota
Tiger Shroff escaped serious injury, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained gunshot injuries.
Three people have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, as the investigation into the attack continues.
Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Shroff near Pushpa Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained gunshot injuries.
Mumbai Police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident, forming 15 teams to trace the attackers and examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Deep Dive
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Two alleged operatives, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed in social media posts that they were behind the attack.
The gang also issued a threat to members of the Mumbai film industry who work with actor Salman Khan or do not follow its warnings.
However, Mumbai Police have not officially confirmed the gang’s involvement, and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.
Bike used in attack recovered
Mumbai Police recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants near Andheri railway station. Investigators are examining CCTV footage to establish the movements of the attackers, who were reportedly seen fleeing towards the railway station after the shooting.
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