Tiger Shroff's mother visits vlogger shot in attack 'meant for her son'; emotional gesture wins hearts

MUMBAI: Ayesha Shroff, mother of actor Tiger Shroff, visited Umesh Chouhan, the 35-year-old vlogger injured in Sunday’s firing incident, at KEM Hospital on Tuesday. Chouhan was accidentally shot in the chest when Bishnoi gang members opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. Forensic Experts and Police collect samples of evidence from the spot where unidentified assailants fired at Tiger Shroff, near Pushpa Narsee park, Vile Parle west in mumbai, India, on, October 18, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

"She enquired about Chouhan’s health and was comforting. She also shared her phone number with his friends and asked to be informed about his surgery," said fellow vlogger Kisan Rajbhar, who had rushed his injured friend to the hospital.

Shroff escaped with minor abrasions but Chouhan remains in the ICU, where doctors are prepping him for surgery to extract the bullet. The operation is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Rajbhar, Chouhan and his friends at the hospital were touched by Ayesha Shroff's visit. A police officer posted at the ICU remarked, "She was emotional as she must have realised that this person was injured in an attack meant for her son. It was very thoughtful of her to come."

Chouhan's father is expected to reach Mumbai from their hometown in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. But doctors have advised the vlogger’s pregnant wife and son not to visit him in hospital.

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Latest on the case Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing at the actor's car in Mumbai, an official told PTI on Tuesday.

Police suspect they were acting on the directions of Anil Pandit, a gangster operating from abroad, the official said.

The arrested accused are: Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

"The four were initially produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Subsequently, Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department in Mumbai moved an application seeking permission for their custodial interrogation and formal arrest. The court allowed the plea and granted three days' transit remand to the Mumbai Police team," said the official.