Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Anil Pandit, Harman Sandhu under scanner over Tiger Shroff attack

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed the attack , with gangster Anil Pandit saying Harman Sandhu and him were behind the shooting incident.

Three motorcycle-borne men had opened fire at Shroff in Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. While the actor escaped unhurt, three people, including his driver and an autorickshaw driver, were injured in the incident, according to police.

After the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu – are now under the scanner of police and law enforcement agencies.

How are Mumbai Police investigating the attack on Tiger Shroff?

How are Mumbai Police investigating the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Why did Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claim Tiger Shroff was targeted?

Why did Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claim Tiger Shroff was targeted?

Who are Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu in the Tiger Shroff shooting case?

Who are Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu in the Tiger Shroff shooting case?

After the incident, Pandit had said in a social media post that the firing was executed by “Anil Pandit USA and his associate Harman Sandhu”, citing the gym owner's alleged “growing closeness” with Salman Khan.

Both Pandit and Sandhu have been accused of orchestrating attacks in Delhi and Punjab, with sources in the Mumbai Police saying they were trying to rise up in rank within the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, HT reported earlier. Among these attacks is an incident in June, wherein alleged gang members opened fire at a gym in west Delhi.

The same month, following the murder of a certain Kalla Gabba in Punjab, a social media post purportedly issued by RD Dhaliwal, Harman Sandhu and Tyson Bishnoi, all alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The post contained fresh threats aimed at doctors and producers associated with the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Also Read | Video captures Tiger Shroff taking over the wheel after assassination bid in Mumbai's Juhu

What we know so far on the incident Sunday's incident took place around 7pm near Pushpa Park in Juhu, close to the Jamnabai Narsee School, when Shroff was returning after playing football at a club, police said.

An eye witness told the police that the actor was about to enter his BMW car when the firing took place. Videos of the incident showed bike-borne assailants, including one man in a white shirt and another man wearing a black cap, alighted from a two-wheeler, fired at least five rounds at Shroff’s car, then fled from the spot on the bike.

Shroff received minor abrasions, while his driver Firdos sustained a gunshot injury on his left hand. They were rushed to Nanavati Hospital, where doctors assessed their condition and provided necessary treatment. Shroff was discharged, while his driver was admitted because he may need surgery for the gunshot wound.

(With inputs from Megha Sood and Hepzi Anthony)