Video captures Tiger Shroff escaping in car after assassination bid in Mumbai's Juhu
In the purported video, filmed by a bystander, Tiger is seen hurriedly getting into the driver's seat and shutting the door before the car begins to move.
Actor Tiger Shroff can be seen hurriedly moving to the driver's seat in a video purportedly showing moments after his car was attacked by three men in Mumbai on Sunday evening.
In the purported video, shot by someone present at the scene, Tiger is seen quickly getting into the driver's seat and shutting the car door before the vehicle starts moving. The video ends shortly afterwards.
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HT could not independently verify the video.
Deep Dive
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Three people, including Tiger's driver and an autorickshaw driver, were injured in the incident, police said. Tiger sustained minor abrasions, Nanavati hospital sources told HT.
DCP Mohit Kumar Garg said, “The incident took place at around 7:00 PM. Some unknown persons came to the location and opened fire at Mr. Tiger Shroff as he was returning after finishing his private event. Tiger Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries and is completely safe. Two people were injured in the incident. One of them is Mr. Firdaus, his driver, who sustained an injury to his hand.”
Autorickshaw driver Umesh Chavan was taken to Cooper Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his chest, sources said, adding that he was stable, out of danger and admitted to the hospital’s surgery department.
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Tiger’s driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand and may require surgery. The actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged, according to sources at Nanavati Hospital.
Mumbai Police has formed multiple teams to investigate the firing incident involving the actor. Police said all personnel and branches were working on the case, while the forensic team had conducted a preliminary analysis. Further details will be shared as more relevant information becomes available, police said.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack at Tiger. In a voice note, a member of the group allegedly warned that anyone in the Mumbai film industry who refuses to heed its warnings or works with actor Salman Khan would be next. However, Mumbai Police have not confirmed any links between the gang and the attack.
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