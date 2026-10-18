Maharashtra CM speaks to Tiger Shroff after assassination bid, dy CM Shinde says 'no gang will be spared'

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday condemned the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area and said he had spoken to the actor and also the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure the assailants were apprehended swiftly. Forensic Experts and Police collect samples of evidence from the spot where unidentified assailants fired at Tiger Shroff. (Hindustan Times) Fadnavis sought details of the incident from police commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible, news agency PTI reported. "We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde also condemned the firing incident, calling it “deeply concerning”. He said he had spoken to both the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Shroff following the incident. Shinde said the police had formed several teams to identify and arrest those responsible, adding that the government would not tolerate attempts by gangs to spread fear in the city.

Deep Dive Has Mumbai Police confirmed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing at Tiger Shroff? How are police investigating the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu? What did Maharashtra's chief minister and deputy chief minister say after the attack on Tiger Shroff?

“Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe.”

Emphasising that the safety of every citizen, regardless of whether they are a celebrity or an ordinary person, remained a top priority, he warned that those involved would face action and no gang would be spared. “Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the police and the government, and there will be no negligence in this regard. No gang will be spared; we will not let them get away with this." "We have seen large-scale gang wars like this before, back in the 1990s. Even then, the Mumbai Police effectively handled the situation—they dealt with the perpetrators in their own language, ensuring that law and order were maintained. So, any gang attempting to spread terror here should think twice. This is Mumbai; this is Maharashtra,” Shinde told reporters. ‘Criminals no longer fear law’: Supriya Sule NCP President Supriya Sule took a jibe at Maharashtra’s law and order situation, calling it ‘extremely alarming.” She questioned the situation of the state in which “criminals no longer fear the law” and urged the home minister to take appropriate measures to reassure the public. “An incident has come to light where actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a shooting in Mumbai. Shootings are continuously surfacing across the state, and the situation is such that criminals no longer fear the law. Fortunately, while the actor was not injured in this incident, it is understood that some individuals sustained injuries," she wrote in a post on X. “In broad daylight, on busy streets, criminals are brandishing swords and firing shots. This picture of the law and order situation in Maharashtra is extremely alarming. As a result, citizens are living in fear and are anxious about their safety. I request the Honorable Home Minister to please immediately review the law and order situation in the state and take appropriate measures to reassure the public.”

‘Very sad’: Piyush Goyal Union minister Piyush Goyal called it a “very sad incident” and expressed confidence in police, saying necessary action will be taken to arrest the accused. “This is a very sad incident. I am confident that the police will take necessary action and arrest the accused,” he told news agency ANI.