Tiger Shroff's team releases first statement after firing attack, warns of legal action over AI-generated videos and fake claims

The statement comes amid concerns over social media pages and digital platforms using fabricated material to create confusion and spread unverified claims. Team Tiger has urged people to rely on official sources instead of believing or sharing content without checking its authenticity.

Tiger's team has issued a strong warning against the spread of fake news and AI-generated content falsely linked to the actor. In a statement, the team clarified that Tiger has not made any public comments or released videos about a recent incident, and warned that those responsible for spreading misleading content could face legal action.

A firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has raised serious concerns in the film industry and beyond. The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Mumbai , as the Bollywood actor was leaving a football club. A video of the shooting showed the attackers opening fire at his car from close range. Tiger escaped without injuries, but his driver and a bystander were reportedly hurt in the incident. The firing has since drawn attention to concerns over the actor’s safety, with the incident prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding the attack and the people responsible. Now, the actor's team has released first statement.

The team clarified that the actor has not addressed the matter publicly. “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” the statement read.

The statement also raised concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence and the circulation of misleading stories online. According to the team, several platforms have been sharing “fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger.” It described such material as “completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.”

Team Tiger also called on media organisations and digital platforms to exercise caution before publishing or sharing content about the actor. The team stressed that it does not support or endorse any of the fabricated material and urged publishers to verify information rather than prioritise clicks or revenue. It asked them to “refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain.”

The statement went on to warn social media users and content creators that sharing such material could have legal consequences. “Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible,” the notice stated.

The team concluded by asking the public to remain cautious about unverified claims and check information through the actor’s official channels. It urged “everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team.”