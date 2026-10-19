Tiger Shroff shows his bandages in first pictures after shooting incident, meets Eknath Shinde

On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after a firing incident on him in Mumbai's Juhu area. Video and pictures from their meeting at Tiger's home surfaced on the internet. The actor appeared shirtless and was seen showing his bandages after gunmen opened fire at him.

Maharashtra Deputy CM meets Tiger Shroff

Eknath Shinde meets Tiger Shroff after firing incident.

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The video and picture show actor Tiger Shroff sitting on a sofa next to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tiger is shirtless and has visible bandages on his chest and left arm, with his arm wrapped in a bandage. According to sources at Nanavati Hospital, Tiger’s driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand and may require surgery. The actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged.

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{{^usCountry}} Eknath Shinde also condemned the firing incident, calling it “deeply concerning”. He said he had spoken to both the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Shroff following the incident. Shinde said the police had formed several teams to identify and arrest those responsible, adding that the government would not tolerate attempts by gangs to spread fear in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eknath Shinde also condemned the firing incident, calling it “deeply concerning”. He said he had spoken to both the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Shroff following the incident. Shinde said the police had formed several teams to identify and arrest those responsible, adding that the government would not tolerate attempts by gangs to spread fear in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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“Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe," Shinde said.

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About firing incident on Tiger Shroff.

About the firing incident

On Sunday, Tiger was returning after playing a football match when unidentified gunmen opened fire at his car near Pushpa Park. Mumbai Police confirmed that Tiger was safe and had not sustained any gunshot injuries. However, reports on Monday said he suffered minor injuries from gunpowder and glass shards, while his driver was also injured in the incident. Police have launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

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According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, but police are yet to verify its authenticity. “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the post said in Hindi. Pandit warned that until the actors stop working with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the attacks will continue. “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”