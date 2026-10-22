Tiger Shroff's team shares video of his burn marks after firing, explaining his bandages in first pictures after attack

On October 18, three assailants publicly fired guns at Tiger Shroff in the Juhu area in Mumbai. The actor did not sustain any bullet wounds, while his driver and a bystander did. However, in his first pictures after the incident, Tiger was seen wearing bandages on his arm and shoulder, which worried his fans. His team posted a video showing burn marks on his skin, which seemed to explain the bandages.

Tiger Shroff sustains burn marks after firing

Tiger Shroff's team's video seemed to explain his bandages in first pictures after the firing.

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The official Team Tiger Shroff page posted a short video on their Instagram on Thursday. The video shows the inside of the actor’s arm, completely speckled with brown dots that resemble burn marks.

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It looks consistent with gunshot or gunpowder residue, which is caused by flying debris, leaving dark specks known as powder tattooing. The areas shown in the video are consistent with where Tiger was wearing bandages during his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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Deep Dive Why was Tiger Shroff wearing bandages after the firing incident? His team shared a video showing brown specks on his arm that appeared consistent with burn marks or gunpowder residue. The marked areas matched where he had worn bandages, although he did not sustain any bullet wounds. Was Tiger Shroff injured in the Juhu shooting, and how is he now? Tiger escaped gunshot wounds but sustained minor abrasions. He was examined and discharged, and his mother later indicated that he was doing well. How many people have been arrested in the Tiger Shroff shooting case? Ten people had been arrested, according to the reports. Those held included alleged shooters and people suspected of helping supply weapons or arrange logistics.

{{^usCountry}} This comes after many wondered why Tiger was wearing bandages when the police had not reported any injuries to the actor. His father, Jackie, and sister, Krishna, commented under the video with folded hands and other emojis. His mother, Ayesha, wrote, “God is great,” in response to the team’s caption, “God is kind.” Tiger Shroff’s team warns against AI videos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after many wondered why Tiger was wearing bandages when the police had not reported any injuries to the actor. His father, Jackie, and sister, Krishna, commented under the video with folded hands and other emojis. His mother, Ayesha, wrote, “God is great,” in response to the team’s caption, “God is kind.” Tiger Shroff’s team warns against AI videos {{/usCountry}}

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Tiger’s team also put out a statement after the firing attack, warning against the circulation of misinformation and AI videos. “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” read a portion of their statement.

They also wrote, “It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.” The team warned of legal consequences for those continuing to spread misinformation.

Arrests in firing case

Arrests in Tiger’s case were made within hours of the incident, with three suspects being picked up in Kota and brought to Mumbai. Gangster Anil Pandit, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post. Four suspects in the case have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 persons have been arrested in the case so far.